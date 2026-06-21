Oil slumps below $80 as US-Iran truce eases supply fears

Crude oil prices have fallen sharply, slipping to their lowest levels since the West Asia conflict erupted, as markets cheer a breakthrough in US-Iran diplomacy and growing hopes of uninterrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude has dropped below the $80-a-barrel mark — its lowest level since March 2026 — as geopolitical risk premiums rapidly unwind following the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran. The decline has offered much-needed relief to oil-importing nations and India's oil marketing companies (OMCs), which have grappled with months of elevated crude prices and volatile margins.

Analysts, however, caution that the current softness in oil prices may prove temporary.

"If the US-Iran situation progresses positively and full normalcy is restored at the Strait of Hormuz, crude prices could soften further in the near term," analysts at PL Capital (Prabhudas Lilladher) said.

But they warned that the respite may not last long.

"We expect crude oil prices to rise again as countries are likely to replenish inventories and Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs) to maintain optimum resource levels, creating incremental demand in the market," the brokerage noted.

After enduring one of the most severe energy shocks in recent years, global markets are finally seeing signs of stability.

"We see some positivity as the US-Iran ceasefire deal finally gets signed, although uncertainty remains, especially regarding the nuclear agreement," the analysts added.