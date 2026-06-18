Ukraine hits Moscow oil refinery, disrupts flights in major drone attack

Ukraine struck a Moscow oil refinery for the second time in a week and disrupted commercial flights at airports in the Russian capital in one of its largest drone attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion more than four years ago, Russian officials said on Thursday.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its air defences shot down 555 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions, with nearly 200 intercepted while approaching Moscow.

Several drones hit the Moscow Oil Refinery on the southeastern outskirts of the city, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. The refinery is one of the key fuel-processing facilities serving the Russian capital and surrounding regions.

The latest strike marks the second reported attack on the refinery within a week, underscoring Ukraine's continued efforts to target energy and industrial infrastructure deep inside Russian territory.

The Russian Transport Ministry said flights at four Moscow airports were temporarily halted following the attack. Operations were suspended as a precautionary measure while air defence systems responded to the incoming drones.

Authorities did not immediately provide details on the duration of the disruptions or the number of flights affected. There were also no immediate reports of casualties linked to the attack.