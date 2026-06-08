Ukrainian strikes hit oil sites in Russia and Crimea

Ukraine struck oil infrastructure in southern Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea overnight, targeting facilities linked to Moscow's energy and military supply chains as Kyiv seeks to increase the economic cost of the war.

The attacks came as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed new details about indirect contacts between Kyiv and Moscow, confirming that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich had acted as an intermediary carrying messages between the two sides.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, Ukrainian forces struck the Grushovaya oil transshipment base near the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk in Russia's Krasnodar region. The facility is one of southern Russia's largest hubs for the transfer of oil and petroleum products.

Russian authorities confirmed that a Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at the site but said there were no casualties. More than 100 emergency personnel were deployed to contain the blaze.

Ukraine also reported striking the Krasny Yar production and dispatching station in Russia's Volgograd region, where a fire broke out following the attack. Regional governor Andrei Bocharov acknowledged an incident at the site but reported no injuries.

In occupied Crimea, Ukrainian forces said they targeted the Semykolodezkaya oil storage base, which Kyiv claims supplies fuel reserves to the Russian military. Another strike reportedly hit an oil depot near Feodosia.