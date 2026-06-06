Ukraine launches fresh drone attack on St Petersburg after Putin rejects Zelenskyy talks offer

Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on St Petersburg and surrounding regions on Saturday, days after a similar strike disrupted Russia's flagship economic forum and a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for direct talks.

Authorities in Russia's second-largest city advised residents to remain indoors as air defence systems responded to the attack.

St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov urged residents not to leave their homes and warned of possible disruptions to mobile internet services.

Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said 141 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the region, while Russia's Defence Ministry claimed air defence systems had shot down a total of 376 drones across the country.

No casualties were immediately reported.

The attack marked the second major Ukrainian strike on St Petersburg within days. On 3 June, Ukrainian drones hit an oil terminal and targeted facilities linked to the Kronstadt naval base near the city, hours before the opening of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The repeated strikes represent a significant challenge to the Kremlin's efforts to portray the conflict as distant from daily life in Russia's major cities.

Speaking at the economic forum on Thursday, Putin said Russia would strengthen its air defence network to counter increasingly frequent long-range Ukrainian drone attacks.