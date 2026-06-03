Ukrainian drones strike St Petersburg as Russia's flagship economic forum opens
Oil terminal, naval facilities targeted near venue of major investment summit where Vladimir Putin is due to speak
Ukrainian long-range drones struck energy and military facilities in and around St Petersburg early on Wednesday, hours before the opening of Russia's flagship economic forum attended by thousands of international delegates.
The attacks triggered explosions and fires at oil storage facilities near the city after Russian air defences attempted to intercept the incoming drones. Thick black smoke was seen rising over parts of St Petersburg as guests arrived for the opening day of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said the Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts were targeted in the attack.
Ukrainian strikes also reportedly hit facilities linked to the Kronstadt naval base and shipyard in the Leningrad region, home to Russia's Baltic Fleet. Reports suggested some vessels may have sustained damage, though Russian authorities did not immediately confirm the extent of the impact.
The attacks occurred about 16 kilometres from the venue hosting the three-day forum, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on Friday.
The drone strikes briefly disrupted air traffic, with operations at St Petersburg's airport temporarily suspended.
Kyiv claims responsibility
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had struck several strategically important targets inside Russia, including the St Petersburg oil terminal, the Kronstadt naval base and a defence manufacturing facility in Russia's Tambov region.
In a post on social media, Zelenskyy described the operation as part of Ukraine's campaign of "long-range sanctions" aimed at degrading Russia's military and economic capabilities.
He noted that the targeted oil terminal, one of the largest trans-shipment facilities on Russia's Baltic coast, is located about 1,100 kilometres from Ukraine's border.
Ukrainian officials and military-linked commentators circulated videos purportedly showing drones flying over St Petersburg before the strikes.
Forum draws international guests
The annual forum, often described as Russia's answer to the World Economic Forum in Davos, is expected to attract around 20,000 participants from 130 countries.
Among those attending are former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, US conservative commentator Candace Owens and media personalities Andrew and Tristan Tate.
A US delegation led by Rodney Mims Cook Jr., chair of the US Commission of Fine Arts, is also attending. Actor Steven Seagal, a long-time supporter of Putin, is among the invited guests.
The strikes came a day after a large-scale Russian missile and drone attack killed at least 23 people across Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.
In recent months, Ukraine has expanded its long-range drone campaign against Russian infrastructure, targeting oil depots, ports, military facilities and logistics routes deep inside Russian territory.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Western participation in the St Petersburg forum has sharply declined, with Moscow increasingly turning towards partners in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
Russian Direct Investment Fund chief Kirill Dmitriev said this year's forum would reflect growing cooperation with what he described as "sovereign countries", particularly from the Global South.