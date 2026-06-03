Ukrainian drones strike St Petersburg as Russia's flagship economic forum opens

Ukrainian long-range drones struck energy and military facilities in and around St Petersburg early on Wednesday, hours before the opening of Russia's flagship economic forum attended by thousands of international delegates.

The attacks triggered explosions and fires at oil storage facilities near the city after Russian air defences attempted to intercept the incoming drones. Thick black smoke was seen rising over parts of St Petersburg as guests arrived for the opening day of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said the Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts were targeted in the attack.

Ukrainian strikes also reportedly hit facilities linked to the Kronstadt naval base and shipyard in the Leningrad region, home to Russia's Baltic Fleet. Reports suggested some vessels may have sustained damage, though Russian authorities did not immediately confirm the extent of the impact.

The attacks occurred about 16 kilometres from the venue hosting the three-day forum, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on Friday.

The drone strikes briefly disrupted air traffic, with operations at St Petersburg's airport temporarily suspended.

Kyiv claims responsibility

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had struck several strategically important targets inside Russia, including the St Petersburg oil terminal, the Kronstadt naval base and a defence manufacturing facility in Russia's Tambov region.