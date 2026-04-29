Ukraine strikes deep again as another Russian oil site burns 1,500 km from border
Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Kyiv expanding long-range attack capability as Russia’s energy infrastructure comes under pressure
Another oil-related facility deep inside Russia was reportedly set ablaze on 29 April following what Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as Ukraine’s latest long-range drone strike targeting Russian energy infrastructure.
The reported attack occurred in Russia’s Perm region in the Ural mountains, more than 1,500 km from Ukraine, highlighting Kyiv’s growing ability to hit strategic targets far inside Russian territory.
Russian regional governor Dmitry Makhonin confirmed that a drone struck an unspecified industrial facility, triggering a fire.
Russian media reports suggested the target may have been an oil pumping station and storage complex, though authorities did not officially identify the site.
Videos circulating online showed large plumes of black smoke rising from the area, though the footage could not be independently verified.
Zelenskyy touts expanding drone reach
Without directly naming the Perm facility, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was entering a new phase of long-range warfare aimed at weakening Russia’s ability to finance the war through oil exports.
“The straight-line distance is more than 1,500 kilometers. We will continue to increase these ranges,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.
He praised the Security Service of Ukraine for the “precision” of the strikes.
Russia’s oil infrastructure increasingly targeted
The strike came just a day after Ukraine attacked the Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea coast for the third time in less than two weeks.
The repeated attacks forced evacuations and prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to warn of possible “serious environmental consequences”.
Russian authorities later said the Tuapse refinery fire had been contained.
Ukraine exploiting Russia’s vulnerabilities
According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian oil facilities partly to counter Moscow’s growing energy revenues following US sanctions waivers linked to the Iran conflict.
The institute said Ukraine was increasingly exploiting the geographic vulnerability created by Russia’s vast territory and stretched air defence systems.
“Ukrainian forces will likely continue to exploit the large attack surface of Russia's deep rear and overstretched Russian air defences to launch more frequent and larger strikes against Russian oil infrastructure and military assets,” the institute said.
Russia claims interception of 98 drones
Russia’s Defence Ministry said its air defence systems intercepted 98 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions and in Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
The ministry did not comment directly on the Perm fire.
After years of dependence on Western military aid, Ukraine is now emerging as a major drone warfare innovator.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine was producing surplus quantities in certain categories of weapons and was expanding defence cooperation with countries in the Middle East, Gulf, Europe and the Caucasus.
The agreements reportedly include joint production and supply of drones, missiles, software and military technologies.
Kyiv has also proposed expanded defence cooperation with the United States involving drones and weapons systems for air, land and naval warfare.
Russia continues attacks on Ukrainian cities
Even as Ukraine escalates attacks inside Russia, Moscow continues long-range strikes on Ukrainian civilian areas.
Regional officials said overnight Russian attacks injured eight people in the Kharkiv region.
In Sumy, authorities said a 60-year-old woman died from carbon monoxide poisoning following a strike.
In the southern Odesa region, Russian attacks damaged infrastructure and a district hospital building in Izmail.
Ukraine’s air force claimed it intercepted 154 out of 171 drones launched by Russia overnight.
Long-range drone warfare has become a defining feature of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with both sides increasingly targeting energy infrastructure, logistics networks and strategic facilities far from frontline combat zones.
Ukraine’s growing domestic drone production capability is now emerging as one of Kyiv’s key military advantages in the prolonged war.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines