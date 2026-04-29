Ukraine strikes deep again as another Russian oil site burns 1,500 km from border

Another oil-related facility deep inside Russia was reportedly set ablaze on 29 April following what Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as Ukraine’s latest long-range drone strike targeting Russian energy infrastructure.

The reported attack occurred in Russia’s Perm region in the Ural mountains, more than 1,500 km from Ukraine, highlighting Kyiv’s growing ability to hit strategic targets far inside Russian territory.

Russian regional governor Dmitry Makhonin confirmed that a drone struck an unspecified industrial facility, triggering a fire.

Russian media reports suggested the target may have been an oil pumping station and storage complex, though authorities did not officially identify the site.

Videos circulating online showed large plumes of black smoke rising from the area, though the footage could not be independently verified.

Zelenskyy touts expanding drone reach

Without directly naming the Perm facility, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was entering a new phase of long-range warfare aimed at weakening Russia’s ability to finance the war through oil exports.

“The straight-line distance is more than 1,500 kilometers. We will continue to increase these ranges,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He praised the Security Service of Ukraine for the “precision” of the strikes.

Russia’s oil infrastructure increasingly targeted

The strike came just a day after Ukraine attacked the Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea coast for the third time in less than two weeks.

The repeated attacks forced evacuations and prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to warn of possible “serious environmental consequences”.

Russian authorities later said the Tuapse refinery fire had been contained.

Ukraine exploiting Russia’s vulnerabilities

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian oil facilities partly to counter Moscow’s growing energy revenues following US sanctions waivers linked to the Iran conflict.