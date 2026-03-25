Russia downs nearly 400 Ukrainian drones in biggest overnight barrage

Russia said on Wednesday that it had shot down nearly 400 Ukrainian drones overnight, marking one of the largest aerial assaults on its territory since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, as both sides sharply escalated attacks.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defences intercepted 389 drones across 13 regions as well as the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Massive overnight drone assault

The attack highlighted Ukraine’s growing capability in deploying domestically developed long-range drones deep into Russian territory.

In the Leningrad region, north of Moscow, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said 56 drones were shot down. A fire also broke out at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga following the strikes.

Separately, Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on Russia’s Belgorod region, damaging energy infrastructure and disrupting power, water and heating supplies, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.