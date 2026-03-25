Russia downs nearly 400 Ukrainian drones in biggest overnight barrage
Escalation intensifies as both sides ramp up aerial attacks across regions
Russia said on Wednesday that it had shot down nearly 400 Ukrainian drones overnight, marking one of the largest aerial assaults on its territory since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, as both sides sharply escalated attacks.
Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defences intercepted 389 drones across 13 regions as well as the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Massive overnight drone assault
The attack highlighted Ukraine’s growing capability in deploying domestically developed long-range drones deep into Russian territory.
In the Leningrad region, north of Moscow, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said 56 drones were shot down. A fire also broke out at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga following the strikes.
Separately, Ukrainian forces launched a missile attack on Russia’s Belgorod region, damaging energy infrastructure and disrupting power, water and heating supplies, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Russia’s retaliation on Ukraine
The Ukrainian drone offensive came a day after Russia carried out one of its largest aerial attacks of the war.
According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia fired nearly 1,000 drones along with 34 missiles targeting civilian areas over a 24-hour period, extending strikes beyond the usual night-time window into daylight hours.
At least six people were killed and around 50 others injured in those attacks, officials said.
Escalation cycle deepens
The exchange of large-scale drone and missile strikes underscores a widening escalation in aerial warfare, with both sides increasingly relying on unmanned systems to hit targets far beyond frontlines.
The latest developments indicate that the conflict is entering a phase of sustained, high-intensity aerial exchanges, raising concerns over civilian safety and further damage to critical infrastructure.
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