Russian drone strike kills 2 in Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine pushes for peace talks revival

A Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed two people and injured six others on Saturday, officials said, as Kyiv seeks to revive stalled peace negotiations with Moscow through US-mediated talks.

Zaporizhzhia regional head Ivan Fedorov said a drone hit a private house, killing a man and a woman and wounding six people, including two children.

Strikes hit civilians, infrastructure

In a separate development, Russian strikes on energy infrastructure left large parts of the northern Chernihiv region without electricity, local authorities said.

The attacks underscore continued pressure on civilian areas and critical infrastructure amid the prolonged conflict.

Talks expected amid stalled negotiations

The strikes came ahead of expected talks between Ukrainian and US officials, which Ukrainian state media said could take place later in the day in Miami. The White House has not confirmed the meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had sent a delegation to the United States to push for the resumption of US-brokered negotiations involving Russia and Ukraine.