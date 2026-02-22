All four Moscow airports closed due to spate of Ukrainian drone attacks

Russia launched a sweeping overnight assault on Ukraine with nearly 300 drones and 50 missiles, killing one person in the Kyiv region and causing widespread damage, as Moscow temporarily shut all four of its major airports following a wave of Ukrainian drone interceptions.

Ukraine’s emergency service said one person was killed in the Kyiv region and eight others — including a child — were rescued from beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings. Fires broke out across five districts in the capital’s suburbs. In the village of Putrivka in Fastiv district, first responders worked for hours to pull survivors from debris.

Strikes were also reported in the southern Odesa region, where Russian attacks hit energy infrastructure, sparking major fires that were later extinguished.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the overnight barrage consisted of 297 drones and 50 missiles of various types. Of these, 274 drones and 33 missiles were shot down or neutralised. Fourteen missiles and 23 drones struck 14 separate locations, while three missiles were unaccounted for.

The attack comes as the war approaches its fourth anniversary, with civilians continuing to endure sustained aerial bombardment despite renewed diplomatic efforts over the past year. Russia has increasingly targeted Ukraine’s energy grid, leaving large parts of the country without electricity and heating during harsh winter conditions.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said an explosion in the western city of Lviv killed one person and injured 25. One suspect has been arrested, and authorities said the blast was unrelated to Russia’s aerial campaign.

As Ukraine reeled from the missile barrage, Russia reported intercepting a large number of Ukrainian drones overnight.