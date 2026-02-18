Ukraine peace talks end. No light in sight
Geneva negotiations described as “difficult” by both sides; Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Moscow of delaying progress
Trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States aimed at ending the war in Ukraine concluded without a breakthrough, with both sides acknowledging deep differences over territory and ceasefire terms.
Negotiations held in Geneva over two days were described as “difficult” by officials from both countries, although Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the discussions were “businesslike” and that another round could take place soon. Ukrainian representatives also indicated that while talks were “substantive and intensive”, no concrete agreement had been reached.
US envoy Steve Witkoff had earlier expressed optimism about the discussions, but officials suggested that positions remain far apart as the conflict approaches its fourth year.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the negotiations were “not easy” due to sharp differences between Kyiv and Moscow, and accused Russia of attempting to prolong talks that, in Ukraine’s view, could already be nearing a final stage. Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov said progress had been made in discussions but declined to disclose details, calling the process “complex work” requiring alignment among all parties.
The talks follow earlier US-brokered negotiations in Abu Dhabi in January that resulted in a prisoner exchange, with Zelenskyy indicating another swap could be under discussion.
Donald Trump, who has pushed diplomatic efforts to end the war, recently urged Ukraine to move quickly towards a deal — remarks Zelenskyy rejected, saying it was unfair to expect Kyiv alone to make concessions.
Key sticking points include Russia’s demand for full control over the eastern Donbas region, comprising Donetsk and Luhansk, which Ukraine has consistently rejected as a violation of its sovereignty. Zelenskyy has said any proposal to hand over the territory would likely be opposed by Ukrainians if put to a referendum.
Another major issue remains the status of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — Europe’s largest — which has been under Russian control since March 2022. Kyiv wants the facility returned, and has previously suggested a joint management arrangement involving the United States, a proposal Moscow is unlikely to accept.
Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, officials indicated that substantial gaps remain between the two sides’ positions, underscoring the challenges facing any potential ceasefire agreement.
