Ukraine peace talks end. No light in sight

Trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States aimed at ending the war in Ukraine concluded without a breakthrough, with both sides acknowledging deep differences over territory and ceasefire terms.

Negotiations held in Geneva over two days were described as “difficult” by officials from both countries, although Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the discussions were “businesslike” and that another round could take place soon. Ukrainian representatives also indicated that while talks were “substantive and intensive”, no concrete agreement had been reached.

US envoy Steve Witkoff had earlier expressed optimism about the discussions, but officials suggested that positions remain far apart as the conflict approaches its fourth year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the negotiations were “not easy” due to sharp differences between Kyiv and Moscow, and accused Russia of attempting to prolong talks that, in Ukraine’s view, could already be nearing a final stage. Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov said progress had been made in discussions but declined to disclose details, calling the process “complex work” requiring alignment among all parties.