Ukraine's ex Army chief reveals rift with Zelenskyy citing war strategy differences: Report
Former Ukraine army chief alleges 2022 office raid, avoids talk of political ambitions amid speculation over future leadership
Ukraine’s former army chief and current ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has spoken publicly about tensions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offering a rare glimpse into disagreements at the top of Ukraine’s wartime leadership and fuelling speculation about a possible political rivalry after the conflict ends.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Zaluzhnyi said strains in his relationship with Zelenskyy began soon after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. He described frequent disagreements over military strategy and claimed that a 2022 search of his Kyiv office by Ukraine’s domestic intelligence service marked a turning point in their strained ties.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Zelenskyy’s office declined to comment on the claims, and the agency said it could not independently verify the account.
According to Zaluzhnyi, dozens of agents arrived at his office while Ukraine was carrying out a counteroffensive in the northeast.
He said he warned senior officials that he was prepared to deploy military personnel to protect the command centre if required. Court documents cited in the report suggested investigators had obtained a warrant linked to a separate criminal probe, though Zaluzhnyi argued that the justification did not align with the reality of the location.
The former general also criticised the execution of Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive, which faced setbacks on the battlefield. He said the original strategy — developed with NATO partners — envisioned concentrating forces into a single, powerful thrust aimed at severing Russian supply routes to Crimea via the Sea of Azov.
Instead, he alleged, political decisions led to troops being spread across multiple fronts, diluting the operation’s effectiveness. Two Western defence officials quoted by AP said his description broadly matched their understanding, although Ukrainian authorities have not publicly endorsed the claims.
Zelenskyy dismissed Zaluzhnyi as army chief in February 2024 and later appointed him ambassador to Britain. The move was widely viewed by political observers as an attempt to rebalance civilian control over military leadership while also distancing a highly popular commander from day-to-day politics.
Despite repeated questions about his future, Zaluzhnyi said he would not discuss presidential ambitions while martial law remains in force, citing the need to preserve national unity during wartime.
Opinion polls referenced in the interview suggested Zaluzhnyi could emerge as a strong contender in a future election, with some surveys showing him slightly ahead of Zelenskyy in hypothetical scenarios.
Analysts in Kyiv say public frustration over the prolonged war and corruption controversies affecting senior officials has reshaped the political landscape, though elections remain suspended under martial law.
Zaluzhnyi acknowledged that he has maintained limited contact with the president since leaving the military, describing their recent conversations as “absolutely friendly”. He said he continues to follow battlefield developments closely but is no longer involved in operational decision-making.
The interview comes at a critical moment for Ukraine, as Russian forces make incremental gains along parts of the eastern front and Western allies push for a potential framework to end the war. Zelenskyy has indicated openness to elections after the conflict concludes and security guarantees are secured, a proposal that has intensified debate over Ukraine’s future leadership.
While speculation about his political future persists, Zaluzhnyi said he has declined offers from political consultants, including a “well-known” American strategist identified by a person close to him as Paul Manafort.
He insisted that his current focus remains on diplomacy and supporting Ukraine’s war effort from abroad, even as his remarks highlight internal debates over how the country has prosecuted its defence against Russia.
