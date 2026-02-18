Ukraine's ex Army chief reveals rift with Zelenskyy citing war strategy differences: Report

Ukraine’s former army chief and current ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has spoken publicly about tensions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, offering a rare glimpse into disagreements at the top of Ukraine’s wartime leadership and fuelling speculation about a possible political rivalry after the conflict ends.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Zaluzhnyi said strains in his relationship with Zelenskyy began soon after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. He described frequent disagreements over military strategy and claimed that a 2022 search of his Kyiv office by Ukraine’s domestic intelligence service marked a turning point in their strained ties.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Zelenskyy’s office declined to comment on the claims, and the agency said it could not independently verify the account.

According to Zaluzhnyi, dozens of agents arrived at his office while Ukraine was carrying out a counteroffensive in the northeast.

He said he warned senior officials that he was prepared to deploy military personnel to protect the command centre if required. Court documents cited in the report suggested investigators had obtained a warrant linked to a separate criminal probe, though Zaluzhnyi argued that the justification did not align with the reality of the location.

The former general also criticised the execution of Ukraine’s 2023 counteroffensive, which faced setbacks on the battlefield. He said the original strategy — developed with NATO partners — envisioned concentrating forces into a single, powerful thrust aimed at severing Russian supply routes to Crimea via the Sea of Azov.

Instead, he alleged, political decisions led to troops being spread across multiple fronts, diluting the operation’s effectiveness. Two Western defence officials quoted by AP said his description broadly matched their understanding, although Ukrainian authorities have not publicly endorsed the claims.