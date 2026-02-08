US wants Ukraine war ended by June, Zelenskyy says; talks proposed in Miami

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the United States wants the war between Ukraine and Russia to end by June, adding that both sides have been invited to the US for talks next week.

“America proposed for the first time that the two negotiating teams — Ukraine and Russia — meet in the United States of America, probably in Miami, in a week. We confirmed our participation,” Zelenskyy said.

There was no immediate comment from Washington or Moscow on the proposed talks. US President Donald Trump has, however, repeatedly pushed for an end to the conflict since returning to office more than a year ago.

Zelenskyy’s remarks were released on Saturday following the second round of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi, which ended on Friday without any announcement of a breakthrough. He said the discussions showed that “difficult issues remained difficult”, particularly the question of territorial concessions that Ukraine is under pressure to consider.

He added that the parties discussed, for the first time, the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the US, rather than only negotiating teams. However, he cautioned that “preparatory elements are needed” before such a meeting could take place.

Asked if a deadline had been set for an agreement, Zelenskyy said: “The Americans say that they want to do everything by June.” He suggested that domestic political factors in the US, including the November midterm elections, were influencing the proposed timeline.