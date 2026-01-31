Ukraine reports quieter night as Trump says Putin agreed to pause attacks on cities

Ukraine reported a relatively quiet night on Friday after US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to temporarily refrain from attacking Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities during an extreme cold spell.

The Kremlin confirmed that Russia had agreed to cease strikes on Kyiv until Sunday in order to “create favourable conditions” for peace talks. However, it did not clarify whether the pause would extend to energy infrastructure, a key target of Russian attacks during winter.

Air raid alerts were issued in eight Ukrainian regions overnight into Friday, while two people sustained minor injuries in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Ukrainian authorities. No fresh attacks on electricity or heating facilities were reported by Friday morning.

Temperatures in the capital, Kyiv, are forecast to fall to minus 24 degrees Celsius over the coming days. Russia has intensified strikes on Ukraine’s power grid during previous cold periods since the invasion began in February 2022.

Ukrainian officials had been expecting a major wave of attacks ahead of the cold snap. If the pause holds, it could mark a limited advance in US-led efforts to reduce hostilities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Putin had ordered a halt to strikes on Kyiv “for a week until 1 February” at President Trump’s personal request. He declined to comment on whether Russia would refrain from targeting energy infrastructure, presenting the move as an attempt to facilitate US-mediated peace negotiations.

Despite recent calm in the capital, Kyiv has recorded more than 530 air raid alerts this week, according to monitoring groups. Ukraine’s air force said over 100 drones and a ballistic missile were launched overnight at regions near the front line.