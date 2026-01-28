Combined casualties in Russia's war on Ukraine could soon hit 2 million: Report

A new study has warned that combined Russian and Ukrainian military deaths, injuries and missing personnel could approach 2 million by this spring, with Russia reportedly sustaining the highest wartime troop losses recorded by a major power since World War II.

The assessment, published Tuesday by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), arrives weeks before the fourth anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale assault on Ukraine. The latest violence underscored the grim tally: on Wednesday, Ukrainian officials reported two civilians killed in the Kyiv region after Russian strikes hit a residential building, while at least nine others were wounded in separate attacks in Odesa, Kryvyi Rih and the front-line Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the report, Russia has absorbed an estimated 1.2 million casualties — including up to 325,000 troop deaths — between February 2022 and December 2025.

“Despite claims of battlefield momentum in Ukraine, the data shows that Russia is paying an extraordinary price for minimal gains and is in decline as a major power,” the report concluded. “No major power has suffered anywhere near these numbers of casualties or fatalities in any war since World War II.”

Ukraine, with far fewer personnel and a smaller population, has meanwhile suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties, including up to 140,000 deaths, the CSIS estimates.