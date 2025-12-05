A country running out of people: Ukraine on brink of demographic collapse

After nearly four years of full-scale war, Ukraine is asking a bleak question: when the fighting ends, who will be left to rebuild? The demographic crisis is becoming impossible to ignore. While hospitals closer to the front struggle with a constant flow of wounded soldiers, a maternity ward in the western town of Hoshcha stands almost empty — a stark illustration of a country running out of people, as a Reuters report found.

The hospital has recorded only 139 births this year, down from 164 in 2024, and nowhere near the more than 400 births it saw annually a decade ago, local officials told Reuters. “Many young men have died,” said gynaecologist Yevhen Hekkel. “Men who, bluntly speaking, should have helped replenish Ukraine’s gene pool.”

The emptiness of Hoshcha’s ward mirrors a national emergency. Hundreds of thousands have been killed or wounded, millions have fled abroad, and births have collapsed. In a nearby village, a school once filled with more than 200 pupils has already closed. “We had only nine children left,” said Mykola Panchuk, the town council chief, speaking to Reuters.

Ukraine’s pre-war population of 42 million has fallen below 36 million, according to the National Academy of Sciences. Demographers forecast a further plunge to 25 million by 2051. Independent UN projections published in 2024 paint an even darker future: by 2100, Ukraine could have as few as 9 million people.

War-related mortality, mass emigration and record-low fertility have converged brutally. The CIA World Factbook estimates Ukraine now suffers both the highest death rate and lowest birth rate in the world — roughly three deaths for every birth. Male life expectancy has dropped from 65.2 years pre-invasion to 57.3 in 2024; for women, from 74.4 to 70.9.