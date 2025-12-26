Will meet Trump in Florida on 28 Dec for Ukraine security guarantees: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump in Florida over the weekend, as Washington steps up diplomatic efforts to broker an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Speaking to journalists, Zelenskyy said Sunday’s talks would focus primarily on security guarantees for Ukraine, adding that a 20-point framework currently under discussion was “about 90 per cent ready”.

He said an “economic agreement” would also be on the agenda, though he cautioned that it was unclear whether any deal would be finalised by the end of the meeting. Kyiv also intends to raise what Zelenskyy described as “territorial issues”.

Ukraine, he said, wants Europe to be involved in the process, but acknowledged that such participation may be difficult to arrange at short notice. “We must, without doubt, find some format in the near future in which not only Ukraine and the US are present, but Europe is represented as well,” Zelenskyy said.

The meeting marks the latest development in an intensive US-led diplomatic push to bring the nearly four-year war to a close, though negotiations have repeatedly run aground on sharply conflicting positions held by Kyiv and Moscow.