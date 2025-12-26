Talks of peace, reality of drones: Ukraine war’s two-track moment

Talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine appear to be edging forward at the diplomatic level even as fighting and drone strikes continue to batter cities, ports and infrastructure across the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that a meeting with US President Donald Trump would take place “in the near future”, raising expectations of movement in Washington-led efforts to broker a settlement to the nearly four-year conflict.

“We are not losing a single day. We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level — with President Trump in the near future,” Zelenskyy wrote on X, adding that “a lot can be decided before the New Year”. The statement followed what he described as a “good conversation” with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both of whom have been central to the US administration’s renewed diplomatic push.

That push, however, has so far run up against starkly incompatible positions from Kyiv and Moscow. Zelenskyy has signalled limited flexibility, saying earlier this week that Ukraine could consider withdrawing troops from parts of its eastern industrial heartland if Russia did the same and the territory was converted into a demilitarised zone monitored by international forces. But Russia has given no public indication it is prepared to pull back from land it occupies.

On the contrary, Moscow has continued to insist that Ukraine cede all remaining territory it controls in the Donbas region. Russia already holds most of Luhansk and around 70 per cent of Donetsk, the two provinces that make up the Donbas, and has rejected proposals that fall short of Kyiv’s full withdrawal.