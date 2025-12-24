US-Ukraine peace blueprint almost final, says Zelenskyy

The United States and Ukraine have reached broad agreement on most elements of a US-backed plan aimed at ending the nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine war, but sharp differences remain over territorial control in eastern Ukraine and the future of Europe’s largest nuclear power station, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Speaking as Washington formally presented the 20-point proposal to Russian negotiators, Zelenskyy said Kyiv was still waiting for Moscow’s response, expected on Wednesday. The plan was finalised after marathon talks in Florida and reflects Ukraine’s priorities while blending political and commercial elements intended to lock in security and economic recovery.

Zelenskyy briefed journalists on the contents of the draft on Tuesday, with his remarks released on Wednesday due to an embargo. He said most points had been aligned between Kyiv and Washington, but two issues — eastern territories and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — remain unresolved.

Donbas: the hardest problem

At the centre of the negotiations is the status of Ukraine’s eastern industrial belt — the Donbas — encompassing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Zelenskyy described this as “the most difficult point” in the talks, saying it would ultimately require discussion at the level of national leaders.

Russia continues to push what Kyiv describes as maximalist demands, insisting that Ukraine surrender the remaining parts of Donbas it still controls — a position Ukraine has flatly rejected. Russian forces currently occupy most of Luhansk and roughly 70 per cent of Donetsk.

To bridge the gap, the United States has floated the idea of converting contested areas into free economic zones. Ukraine, however, insists that any such arrangement must be approved by a referendum, giving Ukrainians the final say. Kyiv is also demanding demilitarisation of the area and the deployment of international forces to guarantee stability.