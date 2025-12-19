EU clears $105 billion Ukraine loan, sidesteps use of Russian assets

After hours of intense negotiations stretching deep into the night, European Union leaders have struck a hard-fought agreement to extend a 90-billion-euro ($105.5 billion) interest-free loan to Ukraine, securing critical military and economic support for Kyiv through 2026–27, the Al Jazeera reported.

Announced by EU Council President Antonio Costa, the deal shifts away from using frozen Russian assets..

“We have a deal. We committed, we delivered,” Costa declared, as the bloc opted to raise funds on capital markets, with the borrowing secured against the EU budget rather than tapping into immobilised Russian central bank reserves. The decision came after EU leaders laboured through Thursday night to overcome deep legal, financial and political divisions within the bloc.

A draft of the summit’s conclusions, seen by Reuters, confirms that while the contentious proposal to base the loan on frozen Russian assets has been set aside for now, discussions on that option will continue between EU governments and the European Parliament. Under the current arrangement, Ukraine will begin repaying the loan only after it receives war reparations from Moscow, while the Russian assets remain frozen and could still be used as a backstop for repayment if required.