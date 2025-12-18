US, Russian envoys to explore Ukraine settlement through talks in Miami

Senior negotiators from the United States and Russia are expected to hold talks in Miami this weekend as part of renewed efforts to broker a peace agreement aimed at ending the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, according to a report by US media outlet Politico.

The meeting, which remains subject to last-minute changes, is expected to focus on recent diplomatic progress made during discussions involving US, Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin last weekend. Sources familiar with the matter said the US side would brief Russian representatives on the latest developments from those consultations.

The US delegation is expected to be led by Steve Witkoff, a special envoy of President Donald Trump, along with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Russian side is likely to include Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy of President Vladimir Putin.