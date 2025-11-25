Russia strikes Ukraine's capital despite US peace push

Russia launched a fresh wave of strikes on Kyiv early on Tuesday, hitting residential blocks and energy infrastructure in what Ukrainian officials described as one of the capital’s most intense attacks in recent weeks. The assault came as the United States and Ukraine continued talks in Geneva on a revised peace framework aimed at ending the conflict.

Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said a residential building in the central Pechersk district and another in the eastern Dniprovskyi district were badly damaged. Video posted to Telegram showed flames ripping through several floors of the nine-storey block in Dniprovskyi.

At least four people were injured, according to the head of the city administration, Tymor Tkachenko. The energy ministry later confirmed that energy infrastructure had been struck, though it did not specify the extent or nature of the damage.

The attack followed a weekend of intensive diplomacy in Geneva, where US and Ukrainian officials worked to narrow Washington’s original 28-point peace proposal. Multiple media outlets reported that the plan has now been reduced to a 19-point framework jointly drafted by the two sides.

Oleksandr Bevz, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, described the discussions as “very constructive” and said many of the most contentious provisions had been softened or reshaped to align more closely with Ukraine’s position. Bevz also suggested that Thursday’s deadline, imposed by US President Donald Trump for finalising an agreement, now appears more flexible. “It’s not a code red — it’s more important to finalise the text,” he told reporters.