US says Russia-Ukraine peace draft made with Moscow’s ‘input’

The contours of a long-sought Russia–Ukraine peace blueprint have emerged, shaped in Washington yet carrying faint imprints from Moscow and the earlier murmured proposals of Kyiv, US secretary of state Marco Rubio revealed.

As Rubio departed for Geneva — the neutral stage chosen for the next act of delicate diplomacy — he emphasised that although Russia and Ukraine had whispered their suggestions, the pen belonged wholly to the United States.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott echoed this sentiment, writing on X that the plan was “authored by the United States, with input from both the Russians and Ukrainians,” a reminder of Washington’s central hand in a war whose consequences ripple far beyond the front lines.

Yet, even as the blueprint moved toward the negotiating table, President Donald Trump made it clear that this was not his “final offer.” Standing outside the White House, he dismissed any notion of rigidity, remarking that if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects the deal, he may “fight his little heart out.” He insisted that peace must come soon — one way or another — and repeated his familiar claim that the conflict would never have ignited had he been in office in early 2022.