Europe pushes back against US peace proposal for Ukraine as Kyiv prepares talks with Washington

European leaders are set to meet in South Africa on Saturday to coordinate an alternative diplomatic approach to ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, voicing concern that a US-drafted peace plan could force Kyiv into concessions that undermine its sovereignty.

Their gathering on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg comes as top Ukrainian officials prepare for direct talks with a US delegation in Switzerland.

The 28-point American blueprint has triggered alarm in Kyiv and several European capitals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Friday that his country could face a stark choice between defending its sovereign rights and maintaining the military and financial backing on which it depends. The proposal reportedly calls for Ukraine to hand over territory to Russia, curb the size of its armed forces and abandon its push for NATO membership — long-standing demands of the Kremlin — in exchange for limited security guarantees.

US President Donald Trump has asked Kyiv to respond to the plan by next week. Responding to that pressure, Rustem Umerov — a former defence minister who previously led negotiations with Russia — said consultations with Washington will begin in Switzerland “with a clear understanding of Ukraine’s interests.”

According to the Ukrainian presidency, nine senior officials, including Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andrii Yermak and Umerov, will take part and are authorised to negotiate directly with Russia if required.