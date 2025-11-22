Europe pushes back against US peace proposal for Ukraine as Kyiv prepares talks with Washington
EU leaders warn against a rushed deal they say favours Moscow, while a high-level Ukrainian delegation begins consultations in Switzerland under pressure to respond next week
European leaders are set to meet in South Africa on Saturday to coordinate an alternative diplomatic approach to ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, voicing concern that a US-drafted peace plan could force Kyiv into concessions that undermine its sovereignty.
Their gathering on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg comes as top Ukrainian officials prepare for direct talks with a US delegation in Switzerland.
The 28-point American blueprint has triggered alarm in Kyiv and several European capitals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Friday that his country could face a stark choice between defending its sovereign rights and maintaining the military and financial backing on which it depends. The proposal reportedly calls for Ukraine to hand over territory to Russia, curb the size of its armed forces and abandon its push for NATO membership — long-standing demands of the Kremlin — in exchange for limited security guarantees.
US President Donald Trump has asked Kyiv to respond to the plan by next week. Responding to that pressure, Rustem Umerov — a former defence minister who previously led negotiations with Russia — said consultations with Washington will begin in Switzerland “with a clear understanding of Ukraine’s interests.”
According to the Ukrainian presidency, nine senior officials, including Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andrii Yermak and Umerov, will take part and are authorised to negotiate directly with Russia if required.
European leaders, however, have cautioned against accepting terms they believe could embolden Moscow. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking ahead of the G20 summit, said Russia has repeatedly signalled interest in peace while continuing airstrikes, including one on western Ukraine this week that killed more than two dozen civilians.
“Time and again, Russia pretends to be serious about peace, but their actions never live up to their words,” he said, adding that Europe wants to work with Washington and Kyiv to secure “a just and lasting peace.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated the principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” while EU Council President António Costa joined her in confirming the planned Johannesburg meeting after a phone call with Zelenskyy. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul also cautioned against haste, saying on Friday that peace is only durable if Ukraine preserves its sovereignty and if new security guarantees protect “Ukraine and all of us.”
Even as diplomacy intensifies, the war continued on multiple fronts. On Saturday, Zelenskyy marked Holodomor Memorial Day — commemorating the 1930s famine under Soviet rule — with a defiant message portraying today’s conflict as a continuation of historical oppression. “We defended, defend, and will always defend Ukraine,” he said in a Telegram post.
Separately, a Ukrainian nighttime drone strike hit a fuel refinery in Russia’s Samara region, killing two people and injuring two others, according to regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev. Russian officials said air defences downed 69 drones over Russia and occupied Crimea overnight and reported temporary disruptions at five airports and power cuts to around 3,000 households in the city of Rylsk.
