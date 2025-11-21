Russian forces claim capture of key city in Ukraine’s Kharkov region

Russian forces have swept into the strategic city of Kupyansk in Ukraine’s Kharkov region, reclaiming a battleground long contested and steeped in symbolic weight.

The announcement came from Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces, who briefed President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that units of the Zapad (West) group had secured the city and were pressing ahead with operations against Ukrainian troops trapped along the left bank of the Oskol River.

Gerasimov painted a picture of steady advances across the eastern front, saying Russian troops were also making deep inroads into Krasnoarmeysk, with more than three-quarters of the city now under Moscow’s control.