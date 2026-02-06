Russia and Ukraine agree major prisoner swap at US-mediated talks in UAE

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a large-scale prisoner exchange following a second round of US-mediated talks in the United Arab Emirates, even as negotiations failed to make headway on core political and security issues.

The discussions, held in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, brought together delegations from the United States, Russia and Ukraine with the aim of addressing humanitarian concerns arising from the ongoing war. While the talks resulted in an agreement on a prisoner swap, they ended without any joint statement on wider peace terms, underlining the persistent gulf between the two sides.

According to Ukrainian officials, the talks began in a trilateral format before shifting to broader group consultations. Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Secretary, Rustem Umerov, said Kyiv was advocating for a “dignified and lasting peace”, though he did not outline specific concessions or outcomes from the negotiations.