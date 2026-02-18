Zelenskyy says Trump applying undue pressure over Ukraine peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused US President Donald Trump of placing disproportionate pressure on Kyiv as efforts intensify to broker an end to the nearly four-year war with Russia.

In an interview with Axios published on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said it was “not fair” that Washington appeared to be urging Ukraine, rather than Moscow, to make concessions in pursuit of a peace settlement. The interview was conducted by phone while Russian, Ukrainian and US representatives were holding discussions in Geneva.

Trump has publicly suggested in recent days that it is incumbent upon Kyiv to ensure the success of the talks. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday, he said Ukraine “better come to the table fast”.

Zelenskyy told Axios that he hoped the remarks were a negotiating tactic rather than a settled policy. He also implied that applying pressure on Ukraine might be viewed as easier than confronting Russia directly.

Despite his criticism, the Ukrainian leader thanked Trump for his mediation efforts and said his interactions with senior US negotiators, including envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, had not involved similar pressure. “We respect each other,” he was quoted as saying, adding that he was not someone who would yield easily under external demands.