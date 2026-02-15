US pressures Ukraine for concessions more than Russia: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has struck a tone of guarded hope ahead of a new round of United States-brokered peace talks with Russia, even as he cautioned that Kyiv is being pressed “too often” to concede ground without equal demands placed on Moscow, the Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking beneath the vaulted ceilings of the annual Munich Security Conference, Zelenskyy looked toward the forthcoming trilateral meeting in Geneva with measured anticipation. He said he hoped the discussions would prove “serious, substantive” and “helpful for all of us”, yet acknowledged a troubling dissonance at the heart of the negotiations, the Al Jazeera reported.

“Sometimes it feels like the sides are talking about completely different things,” he observed, noting that American interlocutors frequently return to the theme of concessions — “only in the context of Ukraine, not Russia.”

The diplomatic effort follows two earlier rounds convened by Washington in Abu Dhabi, meetings described as constructive but ultimately bereft of breakthroughs. The renewed momentum comes as US President Donald Trump redoubles attempts to halt Europe’s bloodiest conflict since the end of the Second World War.