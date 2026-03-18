Ukraine deploys over 200 experts to counter Iranian drones in Gulf

A day after warning that the escalating conflict involving Iran could divert global attention and military support away from Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv has already moved to assist allies in the Middle East.

Ukraine has deployed more than 200 military specialists across the Gulf and wider region to help counter drone threats linked to Iran, he said, highlighting Kyiv’s growing role in international security efforts even as it remains engaged in its own war.

Addressing members of the UK Parliament in London on Tuesday, Zelenskyy revealed that 201 Ukrainian anti-drone experts are already stationed across the region, with a further 34 prepared to deploy. He said the teams are helping defend against Iranian-designed Shahed drones, which have been widely used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“Our teams are already in the Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and on the way to Kuwait,” he told lawmakers, adding that agreements with several other countries were also in place. He stressed that Ukraine was determined to prevent what he described as the spread of destabilising drone attacks linked to Tehran, Al Jazeera reported.

The Ukrainian leader noted that his country’s experience in countering such threats stems from years of defending against drone strikes during the conflict with Russia. He alleged that Moscow had acquired Shahed-136 drones from Iran, along with the knowledge to deploy and manufacture them, before further modifying the technology.

According to Zelenskyy, evidence now suggests that some drones used in the Middle East contain components developed in Russia, highlighting what he described as growing military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.