Ukraine deploys over 200 experts to counter Iranian drones in Gulf
Kyiv supporting regional allies by sending the experts while expanding defence cooperation with the UK
A day after warning that the escalating conflict involving Iran could divert global attention and military support away from Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv has already moved to assist allies in the Middle East.
Ukraine has deployed more than 200 military specialists across the Gulf and wider region to help counter drone threats linked to Iran, he said, highlighting Kyiv’s growing role in international security efforts even as it remains engaged in its own war.
Addressing members of the UK Parliament in London on Tuesday, Zelenskyy revealed that 201 Ukrainian anti-drone experts are already stationed across the region, with a further 34 prepared to deploy. He said the teams are helping defend against Iranian-designed Shahed drones, which have been widely used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.
“Our teams are already in the Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and on the way to Kuwait,” he told lawmakers, adding that agreements with several other countries were also in place. He stressed that Ukraine was determined to prevent what he described as the spread of destabilising drone attacks linked to Tehran, Al Jazeera reported.
The Ukrainian leader noted that his country’s experience in countering such threats stems from years of defending against drone strikes during the conflict with Russia. He alleged that Moscow had acquired Shahed-136 drones from Iran, along with the knowledge to deploy and manufacture them, before further modifying the technology.
According to Zelenskyy, evidence now suggests that some drones used in the Middle East contain components developed in Russia, highlighting what he described as growing military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.
During his visit to London, Zelenskyy held talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The meetings focused on defence collaboration and the broader security implications of drone warfare.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine has significantly advanced its drone capabilities, claiming that unmanned systems account for the vast majority of Russian battlefield losses. He added that Ukraine is now producing interceptor drones capable of neutralising incoming threats, with daily output reaching up to 2,000 units.
He suggested that while a portion of these systems is required for Ukraine’s own defence, the remainder could support allied countries facing similar threats. “If a drone needs to be stopped in the Emirates, in Europe or in the United Kingdom, we have the capability,” he said, emphasising the role of technology and cooperation.
However, US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington does not currently require Ukrainian assistance in countering drone threats in the Middle East.
Following discussions in London, the UK and Ukraine signed a new defence partnership agreement aimed at combining Ukraine’s battlefield expertise with Britain’s industrial capacity to develop and manufacture advanced drone systems.
Starmer said it was important that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not benefit from wider regional instability, including through economic or strategic gains.
The deployment of Ukrainian experts reflects Kyiv’s growing role as a provider of defence expertise, particularly in drone warfare, as conflicts in different regions become increasingly interconnected.
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