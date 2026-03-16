Zelenskyy warns Iran war could divert global military support from Ukraine
Ukraine’s president warns West Asia conflict could strain air defence supplies, shift focus from war with Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that an escalating war involving Iran could divert global attention and military resources away from Ukraine’s ongoing fight against Russia.
Speaking in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, Zelenskyy said Kyiv faces increasing risks if the conflict in West Asia continues, particularly in securing crucial defence equipment.
“Yes, of course, we have big risks,” he said, noting that a prolonged conflict elsewhere could affect the availability of military supplies needed by Ukraine.
Zelenskyy expressed concern that Ukraine may face shortages of key air defence systems and missiles if international resources are redirected. In particular, he highlighted the importance of Patriot missile defence systems that have been critical in protecting Ukrainian cities from Russian strikes.
“I think that we can have a deficit with air defence, especially PAC-3 and PAC-2 for Patriot systems, for defending our sky,” he said.
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has relied heavily on Western-supplied air defence technology to intercept missile and drone attacks launched by Russian forces.
Zelenskyy warned that the emergence of a new conflict involving Iran could complicate those efforts.
“If the war continues, of course, we will have these challenges, and the challenges will only increase,” he said.
The Ukrainian leader also revealed that Kyiv has begun sharing its battlefield experience in drone warfare with partners in the Middle East who face similar threats from Iranian-made drones.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has already sent military experts to assist allies confronting such attacks.
“We are ready to help Americans, and we are ready to help also Middle East allies,” he said, describing the move as part of Ukraine’s broader partnership with the United States and its allies.
“We count on you, and the Americans can count on us,” he added.
However, Zelenskyy warned that Russia could benefit strategically if global focus shifts away from Ukraine due to the conflict involving Iran.
He suggested that the evolving geopolitical situation could strengthen the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin and make diplomatic efforts to end the war more difficult.
“Of course, this situation in Iran gives him more money,” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian president reiterated his call for stronger international pressure on Moscow and renewed diplomatic engagement to end the conflict.
“If we really want to stop the war, we need to meet,” he said. “We need more pressure on Russia.”