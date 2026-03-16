Zelenskyy warns Iran war could divert global military support from Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that an escalating war involving Iran could divert global attention and military resources away from Ukraine’s ongoing fight against Russia.

Speaking in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, Zelenskyy said Kyiv faces increasing risks if the conflict in West Asia continues, particularly in securing crucial defence equipment.

“Yes, of course, we have big risks,” he said, noting that a prolonged conflict elsewhere could affect the availability of military supplies needed by Ukraine.

Zelenskyy expressed concern that Ukraine may face shortages of key air defence systems and missiles if international resources are redirected. In particular, he highlighted the importance of Patriot missile defence systems that have been critical in protecting Ukrainian cities from Russian strikes.

“I think that we can have a deficit with air defence, especially PAC-3 and PAC-2 for Patriot systems, for defending our sky,” he said.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has relied heavily on Western-supplied air defence technology to intercept missile and drone attacks launched by Russian forces.

Zelenskyy warned that the emergence of a new conflict involving Iran could complicate those efforts.

“If the war continues, of course, we will have these challenges, and the challenges will only increase,” he said.