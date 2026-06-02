Russian missile, drone barrage kills 18 across Ukraine as Moscow steps up attacks

Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukraine overnight, firing hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at Kyiv and other cities, killing at least 18 people and injuring 131, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday.

The attack, which continued into the morning hours, came amid an intensified Russian aerial campaign that Ukrainian officials say is exploiting Kyiv's shortage of US-made air defence systems.

Twelve people were killed in the central city of Dnipro and six in Kyiv, officials said. Rescue workers searching through the rubble in Dnipro recovered the bodies of a three-year-old child, a woman and her eight-year-old son from a destroyed residential building.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as proof that Russia intended to continue its missile campaign unless Ukraine received additional military assistance.

“This is an explicit statement by Russia: if Ukraine is not protected from ballistic missiles and other missile strikes, those strikes will continue,” Zelenskyy said.

Hundreds of drones and missiles launched

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russia launched 73 missiles and 656 drones during the attack. The primary targets included Kyiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian air defences said they intercepted or suppressed 40 missiles and 602 drones.

Authorities reported direct hits by 30 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and 33 drones at 38 locations across the country. Debris from intercepted drones fell in at least 15 locations.

Kyiv suffered extensive damage across eight districts. At least 79 people, including three children, were injured in the capital.