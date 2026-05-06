Russia dismisses Ukraine's unilateral ceasefire, launches over 100 drones overnight

Russia launched more than 100 drones and several missiles at Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian officials said on 6 May, hours after Kyiv’s unilateral ceasefire came into effect at midnight.

The attacks signalled Moscow’s refusal to observe the temporary truce announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of Russia’s planned Victory Day ceasefire later this week.

Ukraine says Russia ignored ceasefire

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian forces fired 108 drones and three missiles during the night, with strikes continuing into Wednesday morning.

Andrii Sybiha, the Ukrainian foreign minister said Moscow had ignored international calls to halt hostilities.

“Moscow once again ignored a realistic and fair call to end hostilities,” Sybiha said in a post on X.

He accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of caring “only about military parades, not human lives”.

Moscow accuses Kyiv of violations

Russia’s Defence Ministry, however, claimed Ukraine itself violated the ceasefire and said Russian air defences had intercepted 53 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the annexed Crimean peninsula and the Black Sea between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Sergei Aksyonov said a Ukrainian drone strike killed five people in Dzhankoi in Crimea.

He reported the casualties shortly after midnight, though details of the attack itself had been disclosed earlier.