ChatGPT maker OpenAI confirms plans to open 1st India office

India is ChatGPT’s second-largest user market after the US and one of the fastest-growing. Weekly active users in India have more than quadrupled in the past year. The country also ranks among the top five developer markets globally on the OpenAI platform and has the largest population of student users.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the expansion, saying, “OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. We are building an ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, and we welcome OpenAI’s partnership to ensure its benefits reach every citizen.”

While the exact office location is yet to be confirmed, OpenAI has already established an entity in India and begun hiring a local team. This team will focus on collaborating with local partners, governments, businesses, developers, and academic institutions, while building tools and features tailored for India.

Indian businesses and institutions are already leveraging OpenAI tools in sectors such as agriculture, recruitment, and governance. OpenAI will host its first Education Summit in India this month, followed by its inaugural Developer Day later this year to engage the country’s thriving AI community.

OpenAI is actively recruiting for roles in India, with further details on the office and planned activities expected in the coming months.

