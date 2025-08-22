ChatGPT maker OpenAI confirms plans to open 1st India office
A local presence will allow OpenAI to better serve millions of students, educators, professionals, and developers to solve problems
OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, on Friday announced plans to open its first office in India later this year in New Delhi, highlighting the country’s rapid adoption of its AI tools.
The move reflects OpenAI’s support for the government’s IndiaAI mission and its commitment to building “AI for India, with India,” the company said. A local presence will allow OpenAI to better serve millions of students, educators, professionals, and developers using its tools to learn, innovate, and solve problems.
“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader — amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission. Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in making advanced AI more accessible across the country,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.
India is ChatGPT’s second-largest user market after the US and one of the fastest-growing. Weekly active users in India have more than quadrupled in the past year. The country also ranks among the top five developer markets globally on the OpenAI platform and has the largest population of student users.
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the expansion, saying, “OpenAI’s decision to establish a presence in India reflects the country’s growing leadership in digital innovation and AI adoption. We are building an ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI, and we welcome OpenAI’s partnership to ensure its benefits reach every citizen.”
While the exact office location is yet to be confirmed, OpenAI has already established an entity in India and begun hiring a local team. This team will focus on collaborating with local partners, governments, businesses, developers, and academic institutions, while building tools and features tailored for India.
Indian businesses and institutions are already leveraging OpenAI tools in sectors such as agriculture, recruitment, and governance. OpenAI will host its first Education Summit in India this month, followed by its inaugural Developer Day later this year to engage the country’s thriving AI community.
OpenAI is actively recruiting for roles in India, with further details on the office and planned activities expected in the coming months.
