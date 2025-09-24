China drops ‘developing nation’ status: Implications for India’s global trade strategy

Beijing’s decision to relinquish its ‘developing nation’ status in the World Trade Organization (WTO) is set to reverberate across global markets, with India likely to face both competitive pressures and strategic opportunities.

China’s commerce ministry confirmed on 24 September, Wednesday, that the country will no longer claim the special privileges traditionally accorded to developing nations, a move long demanded by the United States and hailed by WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as “major news key to WTO reform”.

The change, first announced by premier Li Qiang in New York, signals China’s readiness to embrace stricter trade disciplines at a time when tariff wars and protectionist measures are reshaping the global economic order.

For India, the immediate impact will be felt in sectors where its exporters compete directly with Chinese products.