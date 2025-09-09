China criticises Trump’s India tariffs, calls for stronger economic ties with New Delhi

Beijing’s envoy in New Delhi has strongly criticised the Donald Trump administration’s decision to impose tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Indian exports, describing the move as “unfair and unreasonable”. Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said the measure was a misuse of trade policy and called for India and China to step up cooperation to mitigate its impact.

Speaking at an event marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in the Second World War, Xu argued that Washington was turning tariffs into a “weapon” to extract “exorbitant” costs from trading partners.

“The trade war was started by the US International trade should complement one another and lead to mutually beneficial cooperation,” he said. “The US has long benefited from free trade, but now it is using tariffs as a tool. The imposition of up to 50 per cent tariffs on India is unfair, unreasonable, and China firmly opposes it.”

The ambassador said India and China, as two of the world’s largest emerging economies, should expand their economic partnership in response.

“We have 2.8 billion people, mega-sized economies and complementary strengths. Our focus should be on development, mutual support and mutual success,” he said, recalling President Xi Jinping’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Xu also underlined shared concerns over terrorism, stressing that both countries were “victims of terrorism” and have cooperated through multilateral forums such as the SCO and BRICS. He added that Beijing was willing to work with New Delhi and the wider international community to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts.