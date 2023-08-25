Improving India-China relations serves common interests: President Xi to PM Modi

In his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping stressed that improving China-India relations serves common interests and is conducive to peace and stability of the region and the world.

This was said in a Chinese readout on Friday on the exchanges between the two leaders on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit in Johannesburg.

India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday said Prime Minister Modi conveyed to President Xi India's concerns on the "unresolved" issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, underlining that maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas was essential for normalisation of India-China ties.

The Chinese readout described the conversation between the two leaders on Wednesday as "candid and in-depth".