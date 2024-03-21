'China's industrial capacity surpasses US, Japan, Germany and India combined'

Focusing on the last chapter of his recent book in which he discusses the present and future of China, Eric Li, a Chinese venture capitalist and political scientist, claimed in Hong Kong last week that in the last three months, China’s industrial capacity had increased from having the combined capacity of "US, Japan, and Germany put together" to "US, Japan, Germany AND India".

Li was delivering a book talk at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong on his recent book Party Life: Chinese Governance and the World Beyond Liberalism. While no further reference to India was made during his talk and the subsequent question and answer session, the dramatic claim placed a question mark before those who believe India can become the ‘next China’.

The venture capitalist, however, confessed that barely 10 years ago in 2012, China was beset with a high level of corruption, growing economic inequality, and a high level of environmental degradation. Official corruption was believed to be part of the DNA of the party state, and China was producing more billionaires than the US, while millions lived in abject poverty. Air pollution in Beijing was routinely commented upon in international newspapers.

In 2024, Li claimed, the sky over Beijing is a vivid blue on most days and China has dealt successfully with climate change; millions have been pulled out of poverty and corruption has reduced significantly. China has dealt with wealth and income inequality without imposing inheritance tax, property tax and capital gains tax, he said, while pointing out that neither the most powerful and ‘free’ country in the world, the United States, nor other liberal democracies had been able to address inequality quite so successfully as China.