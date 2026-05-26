CNG prices raised again as fuel costs surge amid West Asia conflict

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices were increased by Rs 2 per kilogram on Friday, marking the fourth hike in less than a fortnight as disruptions in global energy supplies linked to the West Asia conflict continue to push up fuel costs.

With the latest revision, CNG in Delhi will cost Rs 83.09 per kg from Tuesday onwards. The increase comes just three days after the previous Rs 1 per kg hike.

Petrol and diesel prices have also witnessed repeated increases over the past two weeks, driven by rising international crude oil prices and supply concerns linked to tensions in West Asia.

The conflict, triggered by military strikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran, has severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical maritime route through which nearly a fifth of global energy supplies pass. Missile and drone exchanges in the region have effectively curtailed movement through the waterway, over which Iran holds significant strategic influence.

On Monday, petrol prices were raised by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 per litre, marking the fourth increase in under two weeks. Since 15 May, cumulative increases in both fuels have reached nearly Rs 7.50 per litre.