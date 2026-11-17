Collins Aerospace has broken ground on its first Indian maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at Bengaluru’s Devanahalli Aerospace Park

The project, for which Karnataka has allotted 26 acres, is expected to create 2,100 direct jobs, industries minister M.B. Patil said

The facility will service propellers used in ATR regional aircraft and C295 military transport aircraft, strengthening the company’s Asia-Pacific operations

Collins Aerospace has begun work on its first maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in India at Bengaluru’s Devanahalli Aerospace Park, with the project expected to generate 2,100 direct jobs, Karnataka industries minister M.B. Patil said on Tuesday.

Patil, who performed the groundbreaking ceremony, said the state government had allotted 26 acres for the development. The facility would strengthen the company’s ability to serve the Asia-Pacific market and support aerospace exports from Karnataka, he added.

The proposed centre will service 568F-class propellers used in ATR 42 and ATR 72 regional aircraft, as well as C295 military aircraft.

According to Patil, the project will expand Bengaluru’s role in aviation maintenance and create business opportunities for Karnataka’s micro, small and medium enterprises.

The minister said Collins Aerospace had invested $200 million in India over the past five years. Its manufacturing facility at Devanahalli was inaugurated in November last year.