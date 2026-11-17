Collins Aerospace breaks ground on first India MRO facility in Bengaluru
Project at Devanahalli Aerospace Park is expected to create 2,100 direct jobs and service propellers for regional and military aircraft
Collins Aerospace has broken ground on its first Indian maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at Bengaluru’s Devanahalli Aerospace Park
The project, for which Karnataka has allotted 26 acres, is expected to create 2,100 direct jobs, industries minister M.B. Patil said
The facility will service propellers used in ATR regional aircraft and C295 military transport aircraft, strengthening the company’s Asia-Pacific operations
Collins Aerospace has begun work on its first maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in India at Bengaluru’s Devanahalli Aerospace Park, with the project expected to generate 2,100 direct jobs, Karnataka industries minister M.B. Patil said on Tuesday.
Patil, who performed the groundbreaking ceremony, said the state government had allotted 26 acres for the development. The facility would strengthen the company’s ability to serve the Asia-Pacific market and support aerospace exports from Karnataka, he added.
The proposed centre will service 568F-class propellers used in ATR 42 and ATR 72 regional aircraft, as well as C295 military aircraft.
According to Patil, the project will expand Bengaluru’s role in aviation maintenance and create business opportunities for Karnataka’s micro, small and medium enterprises.
The minister said Collins Aerospace had invested $200 million in India over the past five years. Its manufacturing facility at Devanahalli was inaugurated in November last year.
Patil said Karnataka accounted for 65 per cent of India’s aerospace sector and was seeking further investment through its new Aerospace and Defence Policy. The policy targets investments of Rs 60,000 crore and the creation of 60,000 jobs by 2031.
Its seven focus areas include expanding MRO capacity, building an integrated aircraft manufacturing ecosystem, supporting defence technologies and encouraging innovation.
The minister said rising regional air traffic and increasing maintenance requirements in defence aviation made domestic MRO capacity essential. Expanding these services within India would support aerospace self-reliance and economic growth, he added.
Ahead of the Global Investors’ Meet scheduled for April next year, Karnataka plans to hold a conference connecting global original equipment manufacturers, Tier-1 suppliers and smaller enterprises, Patil announced.
The state has also prepared a separate Civil Aviation Policy, which he said was expected to receive Cabinet approval at its next meeting. It would support the Centre’s UDAN regional connectivity programme.
Chikkaballapur MP K. Sudhakar, Collins Aerospace head Ajay Mahajan and propeller systems general manager Jean-Francois Chanuvat also addressed the gathering. Industries Department Principal Secretary Selvakumar and Collins Aerospace senior director Binu Krishnamoorthy attended the event.