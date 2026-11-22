In a post on X, Ramesh linked the development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 19 November address to industry representatives at FICCI, alleging that the government was prioritising foreign portfolio inflows over strengthening domestic private investment.

He also referred to the January 2023 allegations involving the Adani Group, when questions were raised over the use of offshore funds and shell companies to build substantial stakes in group companies.

Ramesh said that following the controversy and a Supreme Court-appointed Expert Committee's observations about SEBI's inability to identify the ultimate beneficiaries behind certain funds, the regulator approved additional disclosure requirements in June 2023.

The rules, introduced in August that year, required FPIs with more than 50 per cent of their Indian equity investments concentrated in a single corporate group to provide detailed information about their ultimate ownership, economic interests and control structures.

According to Ramesh, these requirements were designed to identify potentially concealed ownership arrangements and prevent regulatory circumvention, including violations of minimum public shareholding norms.

He argued that removing the framework would reopen loopholes that the regulator had sought to address following the 2023 controversy.

Referring to a SEBI final order issued in September 2026 concerning the minimum public shareholding case involving the Adani Group, Ramesh said the regulator had acknowledged that the available evidence did not establish control of certain funds by Vinod Adani, although the circumstances warranted further examination.

He argued that the absence of comprehensive ownership disclosures had made it difficult to establish who ultimately controlled the funds.

Ramesh also questioned SEBI's argument that the existing disclosure requirements had become an entry barrier for foreign investors. He pointed out that several categories, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, broad-based regulated funds and government-linked investors, were already exempt from the additional requirements.

He further questioned whether scrapping the framework would reverse the reported Rs 5.61 lakh crore withdrawal by FPIs from Indian equities over the previous two years, noting that SEBI's own consultation paper had identified other factors behind the outflows.

SEBI on Friday proposed reviewing the additional disclosure framework for FPIs to simplify regulations, improve the ease of doing business and align India's regulatory requirements with international standards.

In its consultation paper, the market regulator said the existing framework requires certain FPIs to disclose detailed information about entities holding ownership interests, economic interests or exercising control over them.

SEBI observed that these granular disclosure requirements are relatively unique to India and go beyond beneficial ownership identification norms prescribed under anti-money laundering regulations in several major markets.

The regulator noted that countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong generally follow a 25 per cent threshold for identifying beneficial ownership. In comparison, India's Prevention of Money Laundering Rules prescribe thresholds of 10 per cent or 15 per cent, depending on the legal structure of the client.

Citing the challenges faced by foreign investors and changes in India's foreign investment policy, SEBI proposed removing the additional disclosure framework to make the country a more attractive destination for overseas capital.

The proposal follows an earlier indication by SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey that the regulator would consider simplifying FPI regulations, including removing certain restrictions that are not commonly followed in other jurisdictions.

SEBI has invited public comments on the proposed changes until 11 December.

Responding to the proposal, Ramesh reiterated that attracting foreign investment must not undermine safeguards designed to protect India's capital markets.

"Ease of doing business cannot come at the cost of capital market integrity," he asserted.

With PTI inputs