The Congress’s impressive performance in Rajasthan’s panchayat elections has unsettled the BJP, from Jaipur to Delhi, triggering a political stocktaking within the ruling party over what went wrong in its rural strongholds.

The question doing the rounds in the corridors of power is whether the BJP’s much-publicised ‘triple-engine’ government has failed to deliver the electoral dividends it had promised?

The results point to a significant shift in political sentiment in rural areas of BJP-ruled state. The Congress secured nearly 70 per cent more Panchayat Samiti seats than the BJP and more than twice as many Zila Parishad seats, dealing a major setback to the ruling party.

The Congress won 3,758 Panchayat Samiti seats, against the BJP’s 2,213. In the Zila Parishad elections, the Opposition party secured 794 seats, while the BJP managed just 357.

Elections were held for 7,543 Panchayat Samiti seats and 1,275 Zila Parishad seats across 37 districts where counting has been completed.

Counting in the remaining four districts is scheduled for next month.