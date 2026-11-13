Rajasthan panchayat polls: Gehlot questions schedule, points to BJP isolating candidates

Ashok Gehlot questioned the lengthy gap between voting, counting and leadership elections in Rajasthan’s Panchayati Raj polls

The Congress leader accused the BJP of moving candidates to resorts and pilgrimage sites outside their districts and restricting contact with their families

He urged the state Election Commission to ensure the forthcoming elections are free from pressure, inducements and interference

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday questioned the timetable for the state’s Panchayati Raj elections, describing the lengthy intervals between voting, counting and the selection of local body heads as unprecedented.

The Congress leader also accused the ruling BJP of relocating its candidates to resorts and pilgrimage destinations outside their home districts, including in other states, and restricting their contact with their families.

Voting in the first phase of elections to zila parishads and panchayat samitis took place on 22 October, while counting for all phases is scheduled for 20 November. Gehlot questioned why first-phase candidates faced a wait of nearly a month before the results.

The subsequent leadership elections are spread over several days. Zila pramukhs, who head district councils, are to be elected on 25 November, followed by panchayat samiti heads, or pradhans, on 27 November. Elections for deputy heads are scheduled for 28 November.