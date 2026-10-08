Ahead of panchayat polls, why do ECI and Rajasthan SEC have different lists?

PUCL study finds discrepancy of around 30 lakh voters between ECI’s final SIR roll and Rajasthan SEC’s local body electoral rolls.

Some 26.63 lakh voters deleted during the SIR remain on SEC rolls, while 15.52 lakh names on the ECI’s final list are missing from local rolls.

Activists demand booth-level social audit as Rajasthan prepares for panchayat elections from 25 October to 16 November.

Rajasthan is heading into another round of elections, with panchayat polls scheduled from 25 October to 16 November following the recent municipal elections. But a major discrepancy between two official electoral rolls has raised questions about the accuracy of voter lists being used across the state.

A study by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has found that the electoral rolls maintained by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Rajasthan State Election Commission (SEC) differ by around 30 lakh voters. The discrepancy stems largely from the ECI’s special intensive revision (SIR), which removed millions of names from its rolls, while many of those voters continue to appear on the lists used for municipal and panchayat elections.

The findings have prompted social activists to question why the SEC did not align its local body electoral rolls with the ECI’s revised list. The issue also casts a shadow over the recently concluded municipal elections, which were conducted using the SEC’s rolls, and raises concerns about eligible voters being excluded from forthcoming local polls.

Nikhil Dey, social activist and founder of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, has demanded an explanation from the SEC, along with a public audit of the discrepancies and the deletions made during the SIR exercise.

"The public needs clarity. The ECI has revised the electoral roll, but the SEC is using the pre-SIR voters list. There is a need for a public audit and clarification as to which is the legitimate roll that should have been used for the municipal polls and now for the forthcoming panchayat elections. Moreover, the deletions carried out during the SIR process in the state require public scrutiny, which has not taken place," Dey said.