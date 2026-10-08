16.18 lakh ‘mystery voters’ added in UP? Details missing from CEO website?

The reports also point out that the acceptance rate of Form 6 in Uttar Pradesh has been a staggering 96.27 per cent as opposed to 18.5 per cent in West Bengal. UP’s acceptance rate of Form 6 is the highest in the country, the report claims, and points out that in most states, this rate has been reported to be between 60 and 70 per cent.

Before the SIR began, Uttar Pradesh had 15.44 crore registered voters. The SIR in UP began in October 2025 and on 6 January, the CEO's office published the draft list, purging 2.89 crore voters as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate.

The purge of nearly 18.7 per cent of the electorate from the draft roll triggered widespread panic even among the state’s BJP leadership. Hours after the draft roll was published, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary and chief minister Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting and called upon booth level BJP workers to add at least 200 voters in every booth before the state published its final roll.

The Collective’s report also questions the UP CEO’s claim that the details of 16.18 lakh voters had been withheld on instructions from the Election Commission of India. The Collective claimed to have delved into all the internal circulars issued by the ECI and says instructions clearly said the details were to be uploaded on the CEO’s website.