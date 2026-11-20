Rajasthan: Congress scores major victory in panchayat elections, dents BJP stronghold
Rural voters deliver decisive mandate, underline shifting political winds in Rajasthan
Congress wins 3,701 Panchayat Samiti seats and 599 Zila Parishad seats, comfortably outpolling the BJP across Rajasthan.
The party leads in Panchayat Samiti seats in 33 of 37 districts, with strong performances in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur and western Rajasthan.
Ashok Gehlot calls the results a rebuke to the BJP government's 'neglect and unfulfilled promises'; counting in four districts is deferred to 17 December.
The Congress registered a decisive victory over the ruling BJP in the panchayat elections in Rajasthan on Friday, 20 November, and said this is a message by the people to the government's "neglect and unfulfilled promises".
The Congress won 3,701 Panchayat Samiti seats against the BJP's 2,181 and 599 Zila Parishad seats against the ruling party's 301, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).
It won more Panchayat Samiti seats than the BJP in 33 of the 37 districts where counting was held, while the ruling party finished ahead in only four districts Ajmer, Balotra, Salumber and Udaipur. The results are a setback to the BJP and come weeks before the government led by chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma completes three years in office.
Results were available for 7,393 of the 7,543 Panchayat Samiti seats and 981 of the 1,275 Zila Parishad seats across 37 districts on the SEC website till late Friday evening.
In the Panchayat Samiti elections, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) headed by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal won 496 seats, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) 276, BSP 60, CPI(M) 50 and AAP two, while Independents secured 627 seats.
In the Zila Parishad elections, the RLP won 37 seats, BAP 22, BSP and CPI(M) six each, and Independents 10.
The Congress performed strongly in Jaipur, winning 216 Panchayat Samiti seats against the BJP's 87. In Jodhpur, it secured 195 seats against the BJP's 81. It also secured 165 seats against the BJP's 111 in Bhilwara, 155 against 65 in Bikaner, 135 against 59 in Dausa and 179 against 87 in Sikar.
In Bharatpur, the chief minister's home district, the Congress won 46 Panchayat Samiti seats against the BJP's 32. Independents secured 76 seats. In western Rajasthan, the Congress won 120 seats against the BJP's 62 in Barmer, 89 against 36 in Jaisalmer and 97 against 58 in Rajsamand.
The BJP, however, finished ahead of the Congress in Ajmer, winning 83 Panchayat Samiti seats against 80, Balotra (63 against 57), Salumber (38 against 32) and Udaipur (146 against 137).
In the Zila Parishad elections, the Congress was ahead of the BJP in seat tallies in 24 districts, while the BJP led in Ajmer, Beawar, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Pali and Udaipur.
Reacting to the results, Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said rural voters, including farmers, labourers and women have sent a clear message against the BJP government.
"This is their message to the government's neglect and unfulfilled promises," he said.
Counting has been deferred to December 17 in Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar, as the five-year terms of the existing Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis expire next month.