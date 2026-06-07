Cooking gas gets costlier again: LPG price hiked by Rs 29 per cylinder
Latest hike follows a Rs 60 increase in March amid supply disruptions and rising global fuel prices linked to tensions in West Asia
Domestic cooking gas prices have been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers struggle with soaring global energy costs.
With effect from 7 June, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi rises to Rs 942 from Rs 913, according to industry sources. The latest revision follows a Rs 60 hike announced in March after tensions in West Asia disrupted energy supplies and pushed up international fuel prices.
Despite recent increases, oil marketing companies continue to incur significant losses on domestic LPG sales. Industry estimates suggest retailers were losing around Rs 703 on every cylinder sold before the latest price revision, with the March hike covering only a portion of those losses.
The LPG increase comes amid a broader rise in fuel prices. Petrol and diesel rates have climbed by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May, while CNG prices have gone up by about Rs 6 per kg.
Industry sources say state-run retailers are still selling petrol and diesel below cost, absorbing losses of around Rs 11 per litre on petrol and Rs 33.6 per litre on diesel.
The government has so far avoided passing on the full burden of higher international energy prices to consumers, relying instead on state-owned fuel retailers to absorb part of the impact as global crude and fuel markets remain volatile.
With PTI inputs