Cooking gas gets costlier again: LPG price hiked by Rs 29 per cylinder

Domestic cooking gas prices have been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers struggle with soaring global energy costs.

With effect from 7 June, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi rises to Rs 942 from Rs 913, according to industry sources. The latest revision follows a Rs 60 hike announced in March after tensions in West Asia disrupted energy supplies and pushed up international fuel prices.

Despite recent increases, oil marketing companies continue to incur significant losses on domestic LPG sales. Industry estimates suggest retailers were losing around Rs 703 on every cylinder sold before the latest price revision, with the March hike covering only a portion of those losses.