Commercial LPG cylinder price crosses Rs 3,100 in Delhi after latest hike

Commercial LPG prices were increased once again on Monday, raising operating costs for restaurants, hotels, caterers and other businesses that rely on cooking gas, even as rates for domestic consumers remained unchanged.

The latest revision has pushed the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi up by Rs 42 to Rs 3,113.50. In Kolkata, the increase was steeper at Rs 53.50, taking the retail price to Rs 3,255.50 per cylinder. Oil marketing companies also raised the price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders by Rs 11, with the revised rate in Delhi standing at Rs 821.50.

Household consumers were spared any increase, with the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder being Rs 913 in the national capital.

The latest hike extends a sharp upward trend in commercial LPG prices this year. A 19-kg cylinder in Delhi, which cost Rs 1,691.50 in January, is now priced at Rs 3,113.50, reflecting an increase of more than Rs 1,400 within five months.