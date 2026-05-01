Petrol, diesel, LPG and ATF prices steady; commercial gas up Rs 993

State-run oil marketing companies have kept the prices of key household fuels unchanged, offering relief to domestic airline operators and millions of consumers, even as global energy costs continue to climb.

In a statement issued early on Friday, IndianOil confirmed that there has been no revision in the prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for domestic scheduled airlines, nor in the retail rates of petrol, diesel and subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. The move is aimed at insulating consumers from fluctuations in international markets.

ATF prices, typically revised at the start of each month, were left untouched as oil companies chose to absorb rising input costs. Similarly, household LPG cylinders (14.2 kg), used by around 330 million consumers, remain at existing rates. Kerosene supplied through the public distribution system has also seen no change.

Overall, about 80 per cent of petroleum products have not witnessed any price adjustment, according to the company. Around 4 per cent have become cheaper, while 16 per cent—mainly industrial fuels — have recorded price increases in line with global benchmarks.

However, businesses have not been spared. Prices of commercial LPG cylinders (19 kg) have risen sharply by an average of Rs 993. In Delhi, a cylinder now costs Rs 3,071.50, up from Rs 2,078.50, while in Mumbai the price has climbed to Rs 3,024 from Rs 2,031. This marks the third increase since late February, when geopolitical tensions in the Middle East began pushing up crude oil prices.

The repeated hikes are expected to impact restaurants, catering services and other commercial establishments, many of which may pass on the additional burden to customers, potentially making dining out and food delivery more expensive.