Oil prices rise as US–Iran talks stall and Hormuz tensions persist

Global oil prices moved higher over the weekend as stalled peace talks between the United States and Iran dampened hopes of a near-term resolution to the conflict.

Brent crude surged more than 2 per cent on Sunday, before easing slightly to trade at around $106.99 per barrel by early Monday, Al Jazeera reported. The gains came after expectations of a second round of ceasefire negotiations between Washington and Tehran faltered.

Despite the geopolitical uncertainty, Asian equity markets opened on a positive note. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose about 0.9 per cent, while South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.5 per cent in early trading.

Diplomatic efforts appeared to lose momentum after US President Donald Trump cancelled a planned visit to Pakistan by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The decision followed the departure of Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi from Islamabad before any direct engagement could take place.