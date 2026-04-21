Tehran will not negotiate under threat or force: Iranian envoy

Iran has reiterated that it will not engage in negotiations under pressure, as diplomatic efforts involving the United States remain uncertain despite a fragile ceasefire.

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said on Tuesday that talks cannot proceed under threat or coercion. In a post on X, he stressed that a nation with a long civilisation “will not negotiate under threat and force”, calling it a fundamental principle of Tehran’s foreign policy.

His remarks come as a ceasefire that took effect on 8 April after 40 days of fighting continues to hold but remains fragile. Pakistan has been mediating indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, hosting a first round in Islamabad on 11–12 April. However, Iran has not confirmed participation in a second round.