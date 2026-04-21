Vance to visit Pakistan for urgent Iran talks as ceasefire deadline looms

US vice-president J.D. Vance is expected to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for a new round of high-stakes negotiations linked to the escalating confrontation with Iran, according to multiple US media reports.

The visit comes as a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran nears its expiry, with US President Donald Trump signalling he is unlikely to grant an extension unless meaningful progress is achieved. The temporary truce, announced earlier this month, is due to lapse by Wednesday evening US time.

Talks are set to take place in Islamabad, where American officials hope to secure at least a preliminary agreement to prevent a renewed outbreak of hostilities. However, uncertainty remains over Iran’s level of engagement, with reports suggesting internal divisions in Tehran have delayed confirmation of its negotiating team.

The diplomatic push unfolds against a backdrop of intensifying regional strain. Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments, triggering fresh concerns over energy supplies and driving up international crude prices.