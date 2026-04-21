Vance to visit Pakistan for urgent Iran talks as ceasefire deadline looms
US vice-president heads to Islamabad amid rising tensions, oil market jitters and uncertainty over Tehran’s participation
US vice-president J.D. Vance is expected to travel to Pakistan on Tuesday for a new round of high-stakes negotiations linked to the escalating confrontation with Iran, according to multiple US media reports.
The visit comes as a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran nears its expiry, with US President Donald Trump signalling he is unlikely to grant an extension unless meaningful progress is achieved. The temporary truce, announced earlier this month, is due to lapse by Wednesday evening US time.
Talks are set to take place in Islamabad, where American officials hope to secure at least a preliminary agreement to prevent a renewed outbreak of hostilities. However, uncertainty remains over Iran’s level of engagement, with reports suggesting internal divisions in Tehran have delayed confirmation of its negotiating team.
The diplomatic push unfolds against a backdrop of intensifying regional strain. Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments, triggering fresh concerns over energy supplies and driving up international crude prices.
In response, the United States has reinforced its naval posture in the region, tightened its blockade of Iranian ports and recently seized an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel, moves that have further escalated tensions.
Speaking in a phone interview, Trump indicated that reopening the Strait would depend on a successful agreement. He stressed he would not be pressured into concessions, warning that military action could resume if negotiations fail.
Behind the scenes, US officials had reportedly been awaiting a clear signal from Tehran regarding participation in the Islamabad talks. Sources indicated Iranian negotiators faced pressure from hardline elements, including the Revolutionary Guards, to maintain a firm stance, particularly demanding an end to the US blockade before entering discussions.
Regional mediators, including representatives from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, have urged Iran to attend. Approval for the delegation is said to have been granted late on Monday by Iran’s supreme leadership, potentially clearing the way for talks to proceed.
Vance is expected to be joined by senior envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, underscoring the urgency Washington attaches to the negotiations.
While a comprehensive agreement within such a tight timeframe appears unlikely, US officials have suggested the possibility of extending the ceasefire if tangible progress is made in Islamabad. For now, the outcome remains uncertain, with the risk of renewed conflict hanging over the region.
With PTI inputs
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